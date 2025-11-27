Gordon (calf) is in line to be activated from injured reserve in time for Friday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The cornerback practiced in full Wednesday, so he appears to be good to go. Gordon has only appeared in two games this season while dealing with lower-body injuries. The 2022 second-round pick played on at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the games he did suit up for, and he started 13 of the 15 contests he appeared in a year ago.