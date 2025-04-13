Gordon and the Bears agreed on a three-year, $40 million contract extension with $31.25 million guaranteed Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon will stick around Chicago for the foreseeable future after securing a new deal Sunday. The cornerback is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he compiled 75 total tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries over 15 regular-season games. Gordon will likely operate as the Bears' primary slot cornerback again in 2025, playing alongside Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and Tyrique Stevenson.