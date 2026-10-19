Gordon posted four solo tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles during the Bears' 31-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Gordon was cleared to make his 2026 debut Sunday after fully recovering from a calf injury stemming from the offseason. He played only 17 of 46 defensive snaps (41.5 percent), but he was the most impactful Bears defender. Two of his three sacks on Michael Penix resulted in fumbles, the second of which was recovered by Chicago late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The Bears will operate on short rest in their Week 7 tilt against the Patriots on Thursday, so it wouldn't be surprising if Gordon operates under a snap count for at least one more game.