Gordon (hamstring) was estimated to be a non-participant at the Bears' walkthrough Wednesday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gordon did not play in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings in Week 1 after being a late addition to the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury. The cornerback had a previous hamstring issue that sidelined him for a chunk of time during the preseason, and it's possible that he aggravated the issue late last week. Gordon will likely have to return to practice in some capacity this week in order to potentially play Sunday versus the Lions.