Gordon (hand, IR) underwent surgery on his broken hand Thursday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

According to Hoge, the team's "hope" is that Gordon will be able to return in Week 6 after he misses the required four games on injured reserve. With fellow CB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) also injured and doubtful for Week 2, the Bears will be dipping deep into their cornerback depth chart against the Bucs.