Gordon (hamstring) is considered week-to-week, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

After dealing with a lower-body injury during the offseason, Gordon is now sidelined due to a hamstring issue, but head coach Ben Johnson told reporters he should return before the end of the preseason. The 25-year-old signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Bears in April and is expected to continue being their primary slot cornerback.