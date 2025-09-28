Gordon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Gordon will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in mid-August. With the Bears on a bye for Week 5, Gordon will have additional time to rehab from his injury and make his 2025 regular-season debut in Week 6 against the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 13. Nick McCloud will continue to see additional work out of the slot cornerback position in Gordon's absence.