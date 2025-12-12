Bears' Kyler Gordon: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
Gordon didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a groin injury. The Washington product has appeared in just three contests this season, recording seven total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. While he remains out Sunday, Jaylon Johnson and Nahshon Wright are likely to operate as Chicago's top boundary corners.