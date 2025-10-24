Gordon (groin/calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

The 25-year-old downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday, suggesting his groin and calf injuries worsened throughout the week. Gordon has appeared in just two games this season, recording four total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. While he's sidelined again in Week 8, expect Nick McCloud to draw another start at slot corner.