Gordon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to a hand injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon recorded a solo tackle and a pass defense to begin Sunday's matchup, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup at the start of the fourth quarter. It's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith could see increased playing time for the remainder of Sunday's game.