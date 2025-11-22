Bears' Kyler Gordon: Won't return this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 game against Pittsburgh and will remain on IR for the time being.
Gordon has been on injured reserve due to a calf issue since Oct. 25. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week, but he's not yet ready to suit up for game action. The Bears have a short week with their next game set for Black Friday versus Philadelphia, which may have played a part in the decision to hold out Gordon for Sunday.