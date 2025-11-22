Gordon (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 game against Pittsburgh and will remain on IR for the time being.

Gordon has been on injured reserve due to a calf issue since Oct. 25. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week, but he's not yet ready to suit up for game action. The Bears have a short week with their next game set for Black Friday versus Philadelphia, which may have played a part in the decision to hold out Gordon for Sunday.