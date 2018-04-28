Bears' Kylie Fitts: Heading to Chicago

The Bears selected Fitts in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

This is an upside pick, but Fitts has the athleticism that's worth taking a gamble on at this stage of the draft. Fitts (6-foot-3, 259 pounds) blew up at the combine with elite scores in the 40-yard dash (4.69 seconds), the short shuttle (4.19 seconds), and the three-cone drill (6.88 seconds). That athleticism didn't lead to production at Utah with just 3.0 sacks as a senior, but there's enough in his toolbox to where defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can get something out of him.

