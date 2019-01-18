Bears' Kylie Fitts: Plays six games as rookie
Fitts did not record a tackle in six games for the Bears in 2018.
Fitts was drafted in the sixth round of last April's draft and managed to crack he 53-man roster, but didn't see game action until Week 8. The 24-year-old has a lot of work to do if he is going to work his way into playing time on Chicago's stout defense.
