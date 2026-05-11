The Bears signed Hudson as an undrafted free agent Monday.

Hudson spent the first three years of his collegiate career at USC before transferring to Penn State in 2025. The wide receiver started six games in 2025 and played in all 13, amassing 23 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound receiver may have played his way onto the roster in rookie minicamp, but he will have to prove his NFL talent even more as the offseason program goes on to reach training camp.