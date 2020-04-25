Play

Bears' Lachavious Simmons: Chicago adds in seventh round

The Bears selected Simmons in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 227th overall.

Simmons (6-foot-5, 315) is far off the radar after playing at Tennessee State, so the Bears had to dig deep into their regional scouting to uncover him. Perhaps he'll stick, but players with this sort of profile end up on the practice squad much of the time.

