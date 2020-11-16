Miller has been officially promoted to the Bears' active roster in advance of Monday night's game against the Vikings.

With David Montgomery (concussion) out this week, Miller joins a Chicago backfield that also includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce. Miller was a lead back for much of his first seven seasons in the NFL while with the Dolphins and Texans, but the 29-year-old hasn't played in a game since tearing his ACL during the 2019 preseason. With that in mind, it remains to be seen how heavily he'll be used Monday, with a hot hand approach likely to dictate the team's Week 10 carries.