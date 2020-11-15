The Bears plan to elevate Miller from their practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Look for Chicago to make Miller's move to the roster official at some point Monday, as the team turns to the veteran to provide another healthy body in the backfield with top option David Montgomery (concussion) ruled out for the Week 10 matchup. Though Miller boasts more experience than any of the Bears' other options at the position (Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce), the 29-year-old can't be considered a lock to serve as Chicago's lead back like he was for much of his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins and Texans. Miller hasn't played in a game since tearing his ACL in the 2019 preseason and probably won't be asked to handle a major workload in his Bears debut.