Bears' Lamarr Houston: Expected to play Saturday
Houston (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Houston missed out on last week's exhibition as he was still working his way back to full speed following surgery to repair a torn ACL. He seems to have fallen behind Leonard Floyd and Willie Young on the depth chart and will face added competition for snaps when Pernell McPhee (knee) eventually returns. However, Houston should remain a key member of the rotation at outside linebacker and could push for a double-digit sack total should health cooperate for an entire 16-game slate. In his last full season with the Bears in 2015, the Texas product notched 42 tackles, eight sacks and a fumble recovery.
