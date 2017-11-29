Bears' Lamarr Houston: Heads to Windy City
Houston was claimed by the Bears on Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.
This will be Houston's second stint with the Bears this year, as he was waived with an injury designation days before the season opener. Since then, the 30-year-old played four games for the Texans, posting seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble returned for a touchdown. It appears he'll play in a reserve role for the Bears, who have a strong starting four linebackers.
