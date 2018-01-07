Bears' Lamarr Houston: Notches five sacks in nine games
Houston recorded 17 tackles and five sacks in nine games played with both the Texans and the Bears.
Houston only collected one sack in four games with the Texans, but after the Bears claimed him off waivers, he ended the season with four sacks in five games. He's now an unrestricted free agent who'll likely find work as a situational pass rusher who's demonstrated the ability to create sacks, although his landing spot will ultimately determine his fantasy value.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...