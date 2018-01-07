Houston recorded 17 tackles and five sacks in nine games played with both the Texans and the Bears.

Houston only collected one sack in four games with the Texans, but after the Bears claimed him off waivers, he ended the season with four sacks in five games. He's now an unrestricted free agent who'll likely find work as a situational pass rusher who's demonstrated the ability to create sacks, although his landing spot will ultimately determine his fantasy value.