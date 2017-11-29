The Bears claimed Houston off waivers Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Houston returns to Chicago for his second stint with the team, as he played the past three seasons in Chicago before he was waived with an injury designation days before the 2017 opener. Since then, the 30-year-old appeared in four games for the Texans, posting seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one touchdown. He'll likely rotate in on defense and help provide some pass rush from outside linebacker following Leonard Floyd (knee) recent move to injured reserve.