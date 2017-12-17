Bears' Lamarr Houston: Two sacks in Saturday loss
Houston collected a pair of sacks along with three tackles in Saturday's defeat to the Lions.
Houston took advantage of a decimated Detroit offensive line, leading to a huge two-sack performance. He's now posted at least one sack in each of his three games since rejoining the Bears, and he's been an outstanding IDP option after doing very little in his time with the Texans earlier this season.
