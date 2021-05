The Bears selected Borom in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 151st overall.

Borom started at right tackle for Missouri but might be a guard in the NFL. His 33 and 1/8-inch arms are generally the sort seen in a guard, where at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds Borom has an ideal frame. He otherwise showed explosive athletic testing for such a heavy player, running a 5.15-second 40 to go with a 31-inch vertical.