Bears' Larry Borom: Won't play vs. Eagles
RotoWire Staff
Borom (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia.
Borom will miss a second consecutive game as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained in Week 12 at the Jets. Riley Reiff will probably start at right guard for Chicago in Borom's absence.
