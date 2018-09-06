Bears' Leonard Floyd: Absent from injury report
Floyd (hand) wasn't among the players on the Bears' injury report Tuesday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Floyd went through a light practice session Monday and appears to have progressed to full participation Wednesday with the regular-season opener Sunday night against the Packers looming. There's nothing at this point to suggest he won't suit up for the contest.
