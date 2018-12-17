Floyd collected a pair of sacks and six tackles in the Bears' 24-17 win over Green Bay.

Not only did Floyd post his first multi-sack game of the year, but he also posted a season-high in tackles. He's come on strong in the second half of the season, as he's notched four sacks along with a pick-six over his last seven games, and he's a player to use for upside in weekly lineups.