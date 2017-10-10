Bears' Leonard Floyd: Big performance in Week 5
Floyd recorded a safety and two sacks to go along with six tackles in Monday's defeat to the Vikings.
Floyd took advantage of Sam Bradford, who was barely able to move in the pocket, by wreaking havoc during the first half of the game. However, once the Vikings went to Case Keenum, Floyd ended the game with a quiet second half. He's now earned sacks in each of his last two games, and as he showed during his rookie campaign, he's more than capable of going on a tear. He's a player to consider using in IDP leagues, especially with the Bears facing the Ravens next week.
