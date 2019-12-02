Play

Floyd (ribs) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Floyd suffered a rib injury during last Thursday's win over the Lions, but it doesn't appear as though the injury will impact his status for this week. The 27-year-old should play his near every-down role Thursday against the Cowboys.

