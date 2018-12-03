Bears' Leonard Floyd: Collects third sack of season
Floyd tallied a sack and three tackles in the Bears' Week 13 loss to the Giants.
Although he's had a fairly-quiet season, Floyd has been coming on lately, as he's notched a pair of sacks and an interception over the last five games. Although he's an inconsistent IDP with a low floor, his ability to make plays gives him weekly upside.
