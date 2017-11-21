Bears' Leonard Floyd: Diagnosed with ligament sprains
Floyd (knee) was diagnosed with MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Though the Bears have yet to unveil a timetable for Floyd's return from the injuries he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Lions, head coach John Fox hinted that the second-year linebacker would likely require surgery that would sideline him for the remainder of the season. Even if that's the case, it would still qualify as good news for Floyd, as the Bears initially feared he had torn his ACL and would need reconstructive surgery. Floyd has recorded 33 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 10 games this season.
