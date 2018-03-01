Bears' Leonard Floyd: Expected back for offseason program
General manager Ryan Pace said he expects Floyd (knee) to be ready for the Bears' offseason program, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.
Floyd's 2017 season ended prematurely after the 2016 first-rounder was placed on injured reserve in November with a sprained MCL and PCL in his right knee. It's fortunate he didn't suffer any damage to his ACL, as that likely would've required a longer recovery time and forced him to miss a portion of the Bears' offseason program, a notion that doesn't seem to be of any concern anymore.
