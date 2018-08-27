Floyd (hand) is expected to play Week 1, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The beginning of Floyd's career has been somewhat marred by an assortment of injuries. Fortunately for both Floyd and the Bears, Floyd's recent surgery isn't expected to keep him out of the regular season opener. The hand situation will be something to monitor leading into the regular season, but it doesn't seem to be all that serious at the moment.

