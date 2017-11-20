The Bears are fearing that Floyd will miss extended time due to the right knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Floyd was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after he collided with teammate Kyle Fuller while attempting to make a tackle. The second-year linebacker will receive an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, but Bears head coach John Fox has described the issue as "fairly serious," making it a real possibility that Floyd will be shut down for the season. The Bears relied on a rotation of Pernell McPhee, Sam Acho and Isaiah Irving at outside linebacker following Floyd's departure Sunday.