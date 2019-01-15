Bears' Leonard Floyd: Fifth-year option to be picked up
According to general manager Ryan Pace, Floyd will have his fifth-year option exercised, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Floyd finished the year with only four sacks, but was still a key asset on a Bears defense that finished first in the NFL in scoring defense in 2018. Chicago's pass-rushing personnel should remain a formidable unit next season with Floyd, Khalil Mack (knee), Aaron Lynch and Isaiah Irving on the edge.
