According to general manager Ryan Pace, Floyd will have his fifth-year option exercised, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Floyd finished the year with only four sacks, but was still a key asset on a Bears defense that finished first in the NFL in scoring defense in 2018. Chicago's pass-rushing personnel should remain a formidable unit next season with Floyd, Khalil Mack (knee), Aaron Lynch and Isaiah Irving on the edge.