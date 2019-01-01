Floyd notched eight tackles in the Bears' Week 17 win over Minnesota, and he closed out the season with 49 tackles and four sacks.

Overall, Floyd's performance was disappointing, as his production on a per-game basis showed no substantial growth over his previous two years with the Bears. He'll be entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, which will be a pivotal season for him, as he'll have no excuses for not improving his sack numbers, since defenses won't be able to key on him, due to the presence of Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith. Unless he pops in the 2019 preseason, he'll be a risky fantasy selection in IDP drafts.