Floyd posted one stop in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the year with 40 tackles and three sacks.

For the second straight year, Floyd played in all 16 games, but unfortunately, he posted a career-low in sacks, and he's never had fewer tackles per game. He'll enter the last season of his five-year contract with the Bears in 2020, but he won't be a recommended fantasy option in typical leagues.