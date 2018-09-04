Bears' Leonard Floyd: Goes through light practice
Floyd (hand) went through a light practice Monday while wearing a club on his right hand, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. "He was out there running around, just going through his assignments," head coach Matt Nagy said. '"Nothing's affected with his legs, so he was good there. You just gotta get used to feeling how that is with your hand in a club. But he did well."
Floyd is expected to play with a club on his hand in Sunday night's season-opener against the Packers, which means he will spend the entirety of this week getting use to the feeling. Look for more updates to come when the Bears release their official injury report.
