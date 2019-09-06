Floyd notched a pair of sacks while adding four tackles in the Bears' loss to the Packers.

With the Chicago defense looking as strong as ever, Floyd led the charge by posting two of the team's five sacks. After posting just 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons, he's looking to return to the level of player who had seven sacks in twelve games as a rookie in 2016. For those hurting for pass rushers in IDP leagues, Floyd could be worth adding to see if he can build off his strong performance as defenses key on Khalil Mack.