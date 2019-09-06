Bears' Leonard Floyd: Impressive in season opener
Floyd notched a pair of sacks while adding four tackles in the Bears' loss to the Packers.
With the Chicago defense looking as strong as ever, Floyd led the charge by posting two of the team's five sacks. After posting just 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons, he's looking to return to the level of player who had seven sacks in twelve games as a rookie in 2016. For those hurting for pass rushers in IDP leagues, Floyd could be worth adding to see if he can build off his strong performance as defenses key on Khalil Mack.
More News
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Sits out preseason game•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: On books through 2020•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Fifth-year option to be picked up•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Finishes first healthy season•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Big day in victory•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Collects third sack of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...