Floyd hurt his knee during Sunday's game against the Lions and won't return, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Floyd has played all nine games this season, accruing 29 tackles (19 solo) and 4.5 sacks. The 25-year-old has the second-most sacks on the Bears' roster, so they may struggle if this is a long-term issue. Expect Sam Acho and Isaiah Irving to rotate in at outside linebacker in Floyd's place.