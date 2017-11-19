Bears' Leonard Floyd: Injures knee Sunday
Floyd hurt his knee during Sunday's game against the Lions and won't return, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Floyd has played all nine games this season, accruing 29 tackles (19 solo) and 4.5 sacks. The 25-year-old has the second-most sacks on the Bears' roster, so they may struggle if this is a long-term issue. Expect Sam Acho and Isaiah Irving to rotate in at outside linebacker in Floyd's place.
More News
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Tallies half a sack in Week 10•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Notches fifth sack of 2017 on Sunday•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Registers sack in winning effort•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Big performance in Week 5•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Notches first sack of 2017 on Thursday•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Recovers fumble in Sunday loss•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...