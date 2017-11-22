Head coach John Fox said Floyd (knee) will "more than likely" be placed on injured reserve, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Floyd sprained the MCL and PCL in his right knee during Sunday's loss to the Lions, but it isn't clear if he's decided to undergo surgery. His loss serves as a big blow to the Bears defense, as the 2016 first-rounder finishes his second campaign with 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery across 10 games. Isaiah Irving stands to take on additional snaps in his absence.