Bears' Leonard Floyd: Not going anywhere
The Bears officially exercised the fifth-year option on Floyd's rookie contract Wednesday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.
The Georgia product strung together a complete 16-game season for the first time in 2018 after missing at least four games in each of his first two seasons. While the 2016 first-rounder is no longer playing under the tutelage of defensive guru Vic Fangio, who left Chicago for the head coaching job in Denver this offseason, Floyd remains set to serve in a starting edge role opposite All-Pro superstar Khalil Mack in 2019. In that very role last season, Floyd produced 47 tackles, four sacks and a pick-six.
