Bears' Leonard Floyd: Notches fifth sack of 2017 on Sunday
Floyd tallied a sack and three tackles in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Floyd continues to be a disruptive force as a pass rusher as he now has collected a sack in four of his last five games. After a slow start to the season, he's been a consistent performer and a strong IDP option.
