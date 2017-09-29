Bears' Leonard Floyd: Notches first sack of 2017 on Thursday
Floyd recorded a sack and three tackles in Thursday's defeat to the Packers.
Floyd was able to beat a decimated Green Bay offensive line to collect his first sack of a season. With 10 tackles and a fumble recovery to go with his sack through four weeks, he hasn't made the jump in production in his second year that many fantasy owners had hoped for. Regardless, he could easily show improvement in the near future, so he's a player to keep an eye on in IDP leagues.
