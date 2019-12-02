Play

Floyd suffered a rib injury during Thursday's 24-20 win over the Lions, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

The fourth-year linebacker had an X-ray during the game but ended up returning, and he didn't appear hindered, as he logged an 82-percent snap share during the Thanksgiving Day contest. It'll be worth monitoring his practice status leading up to this Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys.

