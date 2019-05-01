The Bears officially exercised the fifth-year option on Floyd's rookie contract Wednesday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

The Georgia product put together a complete 16-game season for the first time in his career in 2018 after missing at least four games in both of his first two seasons. While the 2016 first-round pick is no longer playing under the oversight of defensive guru Vic Fangio, Floyd remains set to serve in a starting edge role opposite superstar Khalil Mack. In that same role last season, Floyd produced 47 tackles, four sacks and a pick-six.

More News
Our Latest Stories