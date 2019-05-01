Bears' Leonard Floyd: On books through 2020
The Bears officially exercised the fifth-year option on Floyd's rookie contract Wednesday, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.
The Georgia product put together a complete 16-game season for the first time in his career in 2018 after missing at least four games in both of his first two seasons. While the 2016 first-round pick is no longer playing under the oversight of defensive guru Vic Fangio, Floyd remains set to serve in a starting edge role opposite superstar Khalil Mack. In that same role last season, Floyd produced 47 tackles, four sacks and a pick-six.
More News
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Fifth-year option to be picked up•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Finishes first healthy season•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Big day in victory•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Collects third sack of season•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Notches first sack of 2018•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Scores touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...