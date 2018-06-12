Floyd (knee) went full-speed on the field during the Bears' OTAs last week and should be fully cleared for training camp, The Athletic Chicago reports.

Floyd continued his progression from the MCL and PCL sprains he suffered in his right knee in November, finally getting onto the field last week with a brace on his right leg. The 25-year-old will now have plenty of additional time to rest up before training camp kicks off in mid-July, as he is expected be a main cog in the Bears' pass rush in 2018. Floyd has played only 22 games over his first two seasons, recording 11.5 sacks, two safeties and a forced fumble.