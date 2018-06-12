Bears' Leonard Floyd: Ready to go for training camp
Floyd (knee) went full-speed on the field during the Bears' OTAs last week and should be fully cleared for training camp, The Athletic Chicago reports.
Floyd continued his progression from the MCL and PCL sprains he suffered in his right knee in November, finally getting onto the field last week with a brace on his right leg. The 25-year-old will now have plenty of additional time to rest up before training camp kicks off in mid-July, as he is expected be a main cog in the Bears' pass rush in 2018. Floyd has played only 22 games over his first two seasons, recording 11.5 sacks, two safeties and a forced fumble.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...
-
Ranking the Chiefs Fantasy Assets
After a year of seasoning, the Kansas City Chiefs are handing the keys to their offense to...
-
Ranking the Broncos Fantasy Assets
The Denver Broncos are hoping Case Keenum can repeat his 2017 season, can their receivers count...
-
Ranking the Buccaneers Fantasy Assets
Will Mike Evans get enough targets to be a top-five Fantasy receiver again?
-
Ranking the Saints Fantasy Assets
How will Mark Ingram's suspension affect the Saints offense?