Bears' Leonard Floyd: Records sack in first preseason contest
Floyd had a sack and a tackle along with a quarterback hit Thursday against the Broncos.
On the Broncos first offensive series, Floyd quickly beat the right tackle with a combination of speed and hand technique to record his sack. In addition, he also knocked down the quarterback on a subsequent drive. He's already viewed by many as an IDP sleeper, and this performance will likely help fantasy managers identify him as a potential source of sacks.
