Bears' Leonard Floyd: Records three stops in Sunday defeat
Floyd recorded three tackles in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons.
With the Falcons playing with a lead for much of the contest, Floyd was rarely in position to take advantage of obvious passing downs, leading to him being fairly quiet in the season opener. After a strong finish to the 2016 season along with a strong preseason, he's an emerging player who has the ability to be a strong IDP option.
More News
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Heading into season healthy•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: On field Tuesday•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Suffers foot injury during preseason contest•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Records sack in first preseason contest•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Affected by concussion symptoms after 2016 season•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Posts seven sacks in rookie campaign•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...