Floyd recorded three tackles in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons.

With the Falcons playing with a lead for much of the contest, Floyd was rarely in position to take advantage of obvious passing downs, leading to him being fairly quiet in the season opener. After a strong finish to the 2016 season along with a strong preseason, he's an emerging player who has the ability to be a strong IDP option.

