Floyd collected a sack and four tackles in Chicago's Week 8 win over the Panthers.

Although fantasy owners will certainly be happy with the one sack he recorded, he was consistently pressuring Cam Newton, and nearly missed adding to his stat line on a number of occasions. He's now collected at least one sack in three of his last four games, and he appears to be a player on the verge of a breakout campaign. If he's still on the waiver wire in IDP leagues, this may be the last chance to secure his services.

