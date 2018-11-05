Bears' Leonard Floyd: Scores touchdown
Floyd scored a touchdown on an interception while adding three tackles in the Bears' 41-9 win over the Bills.
Floyd had an easy score when intercepting an ill-advised pass by Nathan Peterman in Chicago's blowout victory. Despite his big play, he's yet to record a sack in 2018, and he's failed to establish himself as a reliable IDP in 2018.
